Abenase bemoans long govt neglect, undertakes own projects

Chief of Abenase Nana Dr Akuoko Boateng I

The chiefs and people of Abenase in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region are exploring more ways to embark on a self-help initiative to drum home development for their community.

The self-help initiative comes after what they describe as government’s continuous neglect despite their several calls for development.



They have, therefore, taken their fate into their own hands to breathe life into the community.



According to the Chief of Abenase Nana Dr Akuoko Boateng I, who spoke on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma, “we are not waiting on government to develop our community, we are taking the bull by the horn in this developmental initiative”.



He further told sit-in host of the show, Sir John, that “our major source of revenue to fuel this project is from the petty tolls from the stool lands will generate. We have even started the entire town planning to ensure ease of access for my people”.



The chief, who has sworn onto the stool some four months ago, has earmarked a site to build the ultra-modern palace, which will also serve as a community center for social activities, police station and erecting and renovating some school buildings to improve the living standards of the people of Abenase and its environs.

The new wave that has started blowing through the streets, every nook and cranny of Abenase, has sparked excitement among residents as some say they haven’t seen physical infrastructural development in a long while.



The Abenase stool has been vacant for over 20 years after the demise of Nana Yaw Boakye.



Residents say the long absence of a leader has cost the community poor infrastructure and basic amenities such as potable water and improved sanitation.



Nana Dr Akuoko Boateng I, who is spearheading the community self-help project, during a mini-durbar to cut sod for the construction of the palace and the police station, enjoined all stakeholders and natives of Abenase, both home and abroad, to pool resources together and champion the forward march of Abenase.