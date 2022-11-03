Abesim 'killer' sent to psychiatric hospital

Suspect Appiah Richard

The Kaneshie District Court in Accra has ordered that Richard Appiah, who allegedly murdered two minors and kept their remains in a refrigerator, be taken to a psychiatric hospital for an extensive mental checkup.

The magistrate, Ama Adomako Kwakye, gave the directive after the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane, told the court that they have received advice from the Attorney-General to examine the suspect’s mental state before the case continues.



According to the prosecutor, the Attorney-General’s advice also includes the charge of murder to be slapped on the defendant in court.



Appiah Richard who is a 28-year-old footballer is standing trial for allegedly killing Louis Agyemang and Stephen Sarpong in cold blood.



He is accused of storing some body parts of his victims in the refrigerator after murdering them.

Police later discovered intestines believed to be that of one of the victims buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim.



Police since exhumed the intestines for analysis and forensic examination.



Two cutlasses with bloodstains were also retrieved from the scene.



The suspect was then arrested in Abesim after a relative of one of the victims reported to the Sunyani Police about his missing son on August 20, 2021.