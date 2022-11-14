Abiana marks birthday with donations to Nsawam Prisons and St John's Grammar

Abiana making a presentation to St. John’s Grammar Senior High School

Sensational vocalist, Eldah Dickson known by her stage name 'Abiana', has embarked on a humanitarian mission to support inmates of the Nsawam Prison and students of St. John’s Grammar Senior High School, Achimota-Accra, on her birthday.

The benevolent exercise forms part of activities earmarked for the celebration of her birthday anniversary this year and falls under her foundation dubbed 'Girl Child Abiana Project' (GCAP).



Items donated to the two institutions included toiletries such as sanitary pads, tissue towels, toothbrushes, and toothpaste among other assorted drinks and pastries.



She noted that the objective of the Girl Child Abiana Project is to enlighten the youth, especially young girls to believe in themselves and strive for the top spot in all aspects of life. It is to also give back to society as a way of appreciation for their unflinching support of the brand Abiana.



The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Female Vocalist of the Year, winner, after cutting her birthday cake with the inmates motivated them to never give up in life but rather put their trust in God and keep pushing until their dreams are fulfilled.



Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP), Nsawam Prison, Christiana Asiedu, who received the donation on behalf of the institution expressed gratitude for the kind gesture. She explained that such initiatives by benevolent individuals, organizations, and corporate bodies give the female prisoners the hope and encouragement that society has not neglected them.

She took the opportunity to urge corporate Ghana to remember the prisons and extend their aid to such facilities as well.



Addressing students of her alma mater, St. John's Grammar SHS, she stated that the things they are learning now might look insignificant to them but they should bear in mind that all these things will shape their future for the better or for worse.



“It feels good to be back home to an institution that shaped me into who I am now. Several years ago, I was just like one of you but here I am today. So, you should count yourselves blessed to be enrolled in this great school and make the best out of it.



I encourage you to take whatever you are learning seriously be it your selected programmes, sports, music or life skills, and above all choose your friends wisely, I entered form one like you and never dreamt of becoming an entertainment prefect but I could boldly say my peers saw something I never saw and that enlightenment made me pursue my dreams further to become this great entertainer I am.



For those who can’t seem to find their legs in school, be it academics or whatever, trust me, put in a little effort and develop the ‘go get it attitude’ that tough mindset, and never give up on your dreams,” she said.

Abiana joined the students during their entertainment show and performed from her top collections such as Shika, and Ghana’s most beautiful anthem, among others. Also on hand was the musician Vanilla, who also performed to the excitement of the students.



It ended as the most exciting entertainment show of the year for the students of St. John’s Grammar.



