Abidjan Nkwanta residents to protest over destruction of cocoa farms by sand winners

File photo

Residents of Abidjan Nkwanta in the Afigya kwabre North District of the Ashanti region are appealing to the government, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, to assist them after sand winners destroyed their cocoa farms.

According to them, the sand winners have destroyed several cocoa farms in the area as a result of their activities.



Abijan Nkwanta is a farming community in the Afigya Kwabre North District, with agriculture being their primary source of income.



Residents told the media that the sand winners had also destroyed their only road in the area, which would have an impact on their standard of living in the community.

The aggrieved residents demanded that the Boamang Police Commander and District Chief Executive Mr Karikari Acheamfour intervene immediately to help them before these sand winners destroy their community.



They have also threatened to hold a protest if their concerns are not addressed.