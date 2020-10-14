Abiola Bawuah Foundation to extend support to 200 brilliant but needy girls

Mrs. Elizabeth Hayfron Asare is the Chairperson of the Abiola Bawuah Foundation

The Abiola Bawuah Foundation (ABF), a non-profit organization with the aim of promoting girl-child education, has announced that it will now support 200 brilliant but needy girls across the country instead of their initial target of 100.

The Foundation, during its launch in 2018, announced its 100 Girls Support Project.



The project was to give educational assistance to 10 girls in each of the 10 regions in the country.



However, following the creation of new regions in the country, the Foundation says that it has considered increasing its target to 200.



Addressing a press conference in Accra, Chairperson of the Foundation, Mrs. Elizabeth Hayfron Asare, indicated that they were, however, yet to meet their first target of 100 following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the country.



“So far, we have 70 girls that we are sponsoring, and we hope that after this Covid period we would hit the 100 but we are aiming now to do 200. If we say we are sponsoring the girls, it is not just basic school. We sponsor her right through to tertiary but she has to keep her grades up,” she said.

One of the trustees of the Foundation, Madam Nkechi Akunyili added that they look forward to reaching their new target of 200 girls by next year as they have noticed that there is the need to do more for girls.



"The women that have impacted life are a lot but there are still potentials out there that we are losing every day and that is why we cannot joke about what we are actually doing. We are at 70 but we want to get to 200 even by next year because there is the need to do more."



Speaking to the media, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor, also a trustee of the Foundation, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to supporting young girls in the country.



She was optimistic that girls who receive direct support from the Foundation would be able to support other girls in the future.



“It will be good that this gesture, in a number of years, a number of girls can say that without ABF I wouldn’t have been where I am. Somebody can refer to this support and support somebody. Our intention is to support a generation to support another generation,”

According to the Abiola Bawuah Foundation, the current 70 beneficiaries of their project are from the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti and Volta Regions.



At least two are currently in medical school and five are persons with disability.



Girls who are scouted by the Foundation receive support until they attain tertiary education.