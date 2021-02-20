Abirem NPP wants DCE retained

Remond Nana Damptey, former DCE for Abirem

Executives of the Abirem constituency of the New Patriotic Party has appealed to the president to retain Remond Nana Damptey as the District Chief Executive following his tremendous work in his first term of administration.

According to the party, Remond Nana Damptey has an enviable track record and the ability to cooperate with the MP hence the need for him to be retained.



In a press release signed by the Constituency Women’s Organizer, Ivy Grace Dokuah, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to retain Remond Nana Damptey as they describe him as a man of integrity.



“Mr. President, your representative Honorable Remond Nana Damptey is a man of integrity and has always believed in the rule of law. His leadership skills have attracted and anchored an overwhelming acceptance from various political fronts within the constituency and beyond.”



Below is the full statement



A LETTER OF SUPPORT FOR THE RE-APPOINTMENT OF HON. REMOND NANA DAMPTEY AS DISTRICT CHIEF EXECUTIVE FOR BIRIM NORTH DISTRICT ASSEMBLY.

Pursuant to Article 243 of Chapter 20 of Ghana’s Constitution, which states that, “There shall be a District Chief Executive for every district who shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the Assembly present and voting at the meeting”, we, the council of elders, a section of the constituency executives and majority of the members of the party within the constituency humbly call on your revered high office to re-appoint our current District Chief Executive, Hon. Remond Nana Damptey as the District Chief Executive to support your great vision in your second term.



In pursuant to the above provisions in our constitution, the Council of Elders, a section of the constituency executive Committee and members of the party in the Abirem Constituency call on your august office to re-appoint our current District Chief Executive for your second administration based on his unparalleled track records. We have taken this stand respectfully based on his enviable track record, his charisma, his ability to cooperate with the MP and his adherence of the local Government Act.



Mr. President, your representative Honorable Remond Nana Damptey is a man of integrity and has always believed in the rule of law. His leadership skills have attracted and anchored an overwhelming acceptance from various political fronts within the constituency and beyond.



Your Excellency, it is an open secret that there is usually tension between some Members of Parliament and their District Chief Executives in the various constituencies but we can confidently say that such tension did not happen in the Birim North Ditrict. It is also a known fact that since 1992, your representative, Honorable Remond Nana Damptey and our workaholic member of parliament, Hon. John Osei Frempong have had a very good relationship and has always worked together to project your great vision and that of the party.



Whereas some MPs struggled to gain the support of their MMDCEs leading to the general poor performance in the just ended parliamentary election, the effort put into the 2020 general election campaign by the two was just outstanding.

Hon. Nana Damptey provided the necessary financial and logistical support to the then parliamentary candidate and the party’s leadership throughout the campaign season. His assistance to the party’s leadership in the constituency was very remarkable.



Therefore, the traditional authorities within the district have made various pronouncements on his monumental developmental projects within the districts and have applauded him on various social gathering platforms. His impressive leadership skills have exuded him an opportunity to be emulated by even the sister District Assemblies.



Your Excellency, we will like to crave your indulgence, to outline some of the successes choked by the Hon. DCE while putting on record that every single community within the constituency received their fair share of the development cake.



Attached to this letter is a copy of the developmental projects; project description, location, source of funding, date of award, implementation status in percentage, remarks and location based on digital address for your kind attention and perusal.



With reference to the above reasons, we the undersigned Council of Elders, some Constituency Executive committee and members of the party in the constituency plead with your high office to consider the re-appointment of Hon. Remond Nana Damptey as the District Chief Executive for the Birim North District for your second term to enable him continue his good works and support your dream of making our beloved country better for even unborn generations.

Your Excellency, we are very hopeful and optimistic that you shall honor our humble plea and request.



Thank you.



Ivy Grace Dokuah



(The Constituency Women’s Organizer)