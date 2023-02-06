2
Ablakwa awarded by Ghana Medical Association for contribution to health

Ablakwa GMA Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa receiving the award from the GMA

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been awarded by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) for his contributions to the advancement of the health sector in the Volta Region.

In a series of tweets shared on Sunday, February 5, 2023, the MP said that he is humbled and inspired by the gesture.

He expressed his gratitude to the GMA and his special public health advisor, Dr. Momodou Cham, who he said played a key role in his intervention in the health sector in the Volta Region.

"Sincerely, it is really humbling and deeply inspiring to know that the professionals and practitioners at the heart of health delivery have returned a positive verdict on my health interventions.

"This isn’t an individual accomplishment but a collective recognition; there wouldn’t be this award without my special public health advisor, Dr. Momodou Cham, our dynamic volunteers, our numerous donors both home and abroad, patients and healthcare workers who boldly tell us their needs, the many doctors and nurses who accept our outreach invitations, community leaders, party activists and strategic partners," parts of the tweet read.

The tweets included a video of the MP receiving the award amid resounding applause and a standing ovation.

View the tweets plus a video of Ablakwa receiving the award below:





