Ablakwa bloodies Adu Gyamfi, Kusi Boateng's nose! - Kwakye Ofosu mocks

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama has posted a terse response to a recent court ruling in which a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees dragged a lawmaker to court.

The clergyman, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng hauled Ablakwa before an Accra High Court praying the court to stop Ablakwa from publishing details about him relative to company registration, passport and other personal identification papers.



The court, however, ruled against the plea.



It ruled that given that Kusi Boateng was operating another entirely different personality, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, and the court could not differentiate which of them had come before it.



"Ablakwa bloodies Adu Gyamfi/Kusi Boateng's nose!" Kwwakye Ofosu wrote on social media hours after the verdict was handed down.



On his part, the respondent in the case North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, hailed the court's decision and vowed to continue his parliamentary oversight responsibility on the activities of Kusi Boateng and Adu Gyamfi.

The court, besides, ruling that Kusi Boateng was a totally different person from Adu Gyamfi, also noted that the concurrent use of the two separate identities smacked of lack of transparency and borders on criminality.







