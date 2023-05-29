Ablakwa calls out Akufo-Addo over claim he ordered audit of COVID-19 funds

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (left), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right)

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his claim that he ordered the Auditor-General to audit his government’s COVID-19 expenditure.

According to him, the president’s claim that he ordered the audit of the COVID-19 expenditure is challenged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In a tweet shared on Monday, May 29, 203, the MP said that the IMF has stated that the audit of the government’s COVID-19 expenditure was part of the prior action for the $3 billion bailout, Ghana was seeking.



“Last night Prez Akufo-Addo claimed the damning COVID-19 Audit was carried out at his “instigation”.



“… the IMF also insists in its IMF Country Report No. 23/168 that the covid audit was a Prior Action requirement (conditionality) for Ghana’s $ 3 billion bailout," the MP wrote.



The tweet had a picture of an IMF document on Ghana’s bailout which read in part: “The Auditor General’s report, which was published as a prior action for the programme, covers emergency undertaken between March 2020 and June 2020 and 2022.

What Akufo-Addo said:



President Akufo-Addo, during his last address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, May 28, 2023, refuted the assertion that COVID-19 was a cover used by his government to steal from Ghanaians.



"Let me make it clear that COVID expenditures, essentially unplanned, have been subject, at my instigation, to audit by the Auditor-General, and are going through parliamentary processes. We all deserve to be reassured that the crisis was not used as a cover for corrupt practices.



"The COVID Health Recovery Levy that was introduced to help fill some of the expenditure holes might not be the most popular tax, but I entreat all of you to bear with us.



"The Covid Trust Fund has performed an invaluable service, and with these developments has reached the end of its mandate. I thank the trustees as well as all donors and contributors to the fund," he said.

View the MP’s tweet plus the IMF document below:





Last night Prez Akufo-Addo claimed the damming COVID-19 Audit was carried out at his “instigation”; the IMF also insists in its IMF Country Report No. 23/168 that the covid audit was a Prior Action requirement (conditionality) for Ghana’s $3billion bailout.



So who do we believe? pic.twitter.com/1YPXdzKoyz — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) May 29, 2023

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:









IB/WA