Ablakwa calls out GRA, Passport Office, others over silence on ‘Rev Kusi Boateng multiple documents’

State agencies called out by Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu has called out some state institutions for their silence over the issue of Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, the founder and leader of Power Chapel International, illegally having multiple statutory documents under different names.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that the state agencies that Rev Kusi Boateng scammed to illegally acquire multiple documents including the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Registrar Generals Department, Passport Office and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), must explain to Ghanaians how the blunders happened.



In a Citi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP posited that these agencies should be conducting internal investigations to find out how they issued the same person with multiple documents under different names.



“All these institutions should be issuing statements by now (and) carrying out investigations. How is it that they are (so quiet)? Is it that they are complicit?



“How did they take advantage of them so easily. GRA, Registrar General Department, Passport Office, DVLA. How did this happen?” he queried.



The MP in his latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral made some allegations against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said that a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.

In his latest exposé, Ablakwa said that further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.



Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents including passports, Tax Identification Numbers and driver’s licenses, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.







IB/DO