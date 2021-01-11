Ablakwa donates 200 life jackets to boat operators on Volta river

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a group picture with boat operators wearing life jackets

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has donated 200 modern life jackets to the leadership of the various boat operators associations at all 10 river crossing points as part of the North Tongu MP's Safety First Project.

Mr. Ablakwa said he is determined to ensure that the association's objective of preventing deaths during boat transportation on the Volta River is well and truly achieved.



“Though fatalities have significantly reduced due to numerous interventions and public education, I have set an ambitious target of zero death in my entire tenure as MP,” he stated.

Many lives have been lost on the Volta river over the years due to the lack of life jackets.



There have been many reports of people drowning when the boats they travel on capsizes due to the unavailability of life jackets and lifeguards.