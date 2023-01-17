Ablakwa is gaining notoriety for being a reckless and sensational MP - Nana B

Nana B has descended on Ablakwa for his allegations against Reverend Kusi Boateng

National Organiser of the ruling, New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye alias Nana B has described the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as reckless and sensational.

According to him, the opposition MP has over the period become notorious for engaging in sensationalism in his exposés against the government.



“Honourable Akudzeto Ablakwa is becoming notorious for being a reckless and sensational MP.



He doesn’t conduct any investigation; he’s not done anything. He makes it look like he is a super MP. He behaves as if he is the smartest person in the NDC,” Nana B said in an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia programme.



The statement by the national organiser comes on the back of recent allegations made by the MP against the Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral, Reverend Isaac Kusi Boateng.



Mr Ablakwa in a recent publication alleged that Reverend Adu Gyamfi has been using multiple identities and also engaged in a conflict of interest.

But reacting to Mr Ablakwa’s claims, Nana B urged the pastor to sue the opposition MP for making what he deems to be unsubstantiated allegations against the man of God.



“I don’t speak for Reverend Kusi Boateng but he has to sue Okudzeto… They should not accept any apology whatsoever from him when he gets trapped by the things he is alleging and shifting the goalpost.



“Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng has about six passports in his name and none of it bears the name Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng. All of it has his name as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi,” Nana B said.



In his publication, Mr Ablakwa cited a number of statutory documentations (passports, voter ID cards and drivers license) to back his claim.



But in the defence of the reverend minister, Nana made reference to a Supreme Court ruling to argue that it was not wrong for the secretary to the board of trustees to use his other name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Meanwhile, Mr Ablakwa following his publication has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ, to investigate his allegations against Reverend Kusi Boateng.



GA/SARA