Ablakwa must share the reasons why he resigned from Appointments Committee - Citizen Kofi

Renowned businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah

Renowned businessman Dr Kofi Amoah is demanding explanations from the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa following his resignation from Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

According to the business mogul who is affectionately called Citizen Kofi, the MP owes it as a duty to the people of this country to reveal the things that contravene his principles so much that he had to resign.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Dr Kofi Amoah said: “Ghana needs Mavericks in its Parliament. The Mavericks will stand on their principles n belief n act in the interest of the nation. Hon Ablakwa must share the reasons why he resigned. It’s time for Parliament to become transparent and open. It’s the Peoples House.’



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Wednesday tendered in his resignation, causing a stir on many social media platforms. His decision was contained in a letter dated March 30 and addressed to the Speaker of the Parliament, Alban Babgin.



The North Tongu MP explained his decision comes “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations. I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



As a result of the resignation, Okudzeto Ablakwa would not be available for the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for Deputy ministerial positions which is yet to take place.

He, therefore, called on the Speaker to consider his resignation with immediate effect.



