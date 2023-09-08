Ablakwa offers newly posted nurses one-month free accommodation, laptops

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that his office will be offering newly posted nurses and midwives in his constituency free accommodation for one month.

In a post shared on social media on Friday, September 8, 2023, the MP indicated that the offer forms part of his North Tongu MP’s initiative, which is aimed at improving the livelihood of his constituents.



He added that this initiative, which would also see the newly posted nurses receive a welcome package and a laptop, is aimed at attracting health workers to North Tongu and retaining them.



“Our latest North Tongu MP’s initiative will offer Free One Month Accommodation at three of our leading hotels for newly posted nurses and midwives arriving in my beloved constituency.



“This is to provide a conducive welcome package to enable them settle, work and secure permanent accommodation. During this one-month period, the newly posted nurses and midwives will also receive free laptops from the MP’s office,” parts of the post, reads.



The MP added, “It is our expectation that this modest intervention will help attract and retain health workers in my beloved constituency, particularly at this time when Ghana is facing a mass exodus of nurses who are leaving the country for better working conditions abroad”.



He commended the District Health Directorate, and management of Best Care Hotel in Battor, Royal Masito in Mepe and KOYA Lodge in Juapong, for supporting the new initiative.

View the post below:



Our latest North Tongu MP’s initiative will offer Free One Month Accommodation at three of our leading hotels for newly posted nurses and midwives arriving in my beloved constituency.



This is to provide a conducive welcome package to enable them settle, work and secure permanent accommodation.



During this one month period, the newly posted nurses and midwives will also receive free laptops from the MP’s office.



It is our expectation that this modest intervention will help attract and retain health workers in my beloved constituency, particularly at this time when Ghana is facing a mass exodus of nurses who are leaving the country for better working conditions abroad.



I am grateful to the District Health Directorate, and management of Best Care Hotel in Battor, Royal Masito in Mepe and KOYA Lodge in Juapong for this new partnership which would help save lives.

#NorthTonguRising



#TogbeWorgbedziCares





Our latest North Tongu MP’s initiative will offer Free One Month Accommodation at three of our leading hotels for newly posted nurses and midwives arriving in my beloved constituency.



This is to provide a conducive welcome package to enable them settle, work and secure permanent… pic.twitter.com/LETuewFqu2 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) September 8, 2023

BAI/OGB

Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







