Ablakwa releases alleged list of companies registered by Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi

Rev Victor Kusi Boateng (left), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (right)

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has released more documents of the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, who he has accused of operating dual identity for criminal purposes.

The new documents released were contained in an 85-page affidavit filed by Ablakwa's lawyers in opposition to the contempt application filed against him by Rev Kusi Boateng.



The lawyers listed eight companies were registered under the name Adu Gyamfi with the Office of the Registrar of Companies and another eight under the name Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.



Parts of the affidavit read as follows:



“The name Victor Kusi Boateng is involved in at least eight (8) companies registered at the Office of the Registrar of Companies as confirmed by the company profiles of the said companies exhibited hereto and marked 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 respectively, namely;



i. Vibrant Generation Chapel Worldwide LBG incorporated on 14th May 2021 as a company limited by guarantee to preach the Gospel (Exhibit 6).

ii. Dunamis Chapel Worldwide LBG incorporated on 20th May 2021 as a company limited by guarantee to preach the Gospel (Exhibit 9)



iii. National Cathedral Ghana incorporated on 18 July, 2019 to own the assets of the National Cathedral of Ghana (Exhibit 8].



iv. El Dunamis Media Limited incorporated on 14 January, 2019 to provide media services (Exhibit 9).



v. Onpoint 1 Laundry Limited incorporated on 26 March, 2019 to provide laundry services (Exhibit 10),



vi. Kharis Football Academy FC incorporated on 19 June, 2017 with the object of running a soccer academy (Exhibit 11)

vii. Qharts Consortium Limited incorporated on 11 May, 2017 to import and export general goods Exhibit 12), and;



viii. Duna Media Production registered as a sole proprietorship Exhibit 13 on the 4 of April 2014.”



“The Applicant's name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is also involved in at least another eight (8) companies registered by the Office of the Registrar of Companies as confirmed by the company profiles of the said companies exhibited hereto and marked 16,17,18,19,20,21,22 and 23 respectively, namely;



i. Dunamis Insurance Brokers Ltd incorporated on 16th January, 2023 to provide insurance brokerage services among others (Exhibit 16).



ii. Lloyds General and Risk Ltd incorporated to provide insurance brokerage and consultancy services (Exhibit 17).

iii. New Wave FM Ltd, incorporated on 9th December, 2021 to operate a radio FM station (Exhibit 18).



iv. Great Speed Engineering and Construction Ltd incorporated on 19th April 2021 to provide road and building constructions services among others [Exhibit 19].



v. The Four Be Company Limited incorporated on 21st October, 2020 to provide road construction services (Exhibit 20).



vi. Anibees Petroleum Limited incorporated on 6th November 2020 to provide petroleum services among others (Exhibit 21).



vii. El Dunamis Limited incorporated on 19th May, 2009 as a general merchant to import and export general goods [Exhibit 22].

viii. JNS Talent Centre Limited incorporated on 14th September, 2015 to provide talent and skills development training [Exhibit 231.”



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/SARA