Ablakwa wishes nominees best of luck following the nature of Appointments Committee

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described the current composition of the Parliament’s Appointments Committee as an exceedingly interesting one.

He wished persons who will be nominated as Ministers by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the best of luck as they face the committee.



The Appointments Committee of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic was duly constituted on Tuesday January 19.



Chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Wusu, the 26-member committee has13 members on each side of the House – 13 NDC members and 13 NPP members.



Member of Parliament for Effutu and Chief Whip of the NPP caucus, Alexander Afenyo-Markin is the vice chair of the committee, while leader of the NDC caucus, Haruna Iddrisu and Chief Whip of the NDC caucus Mubarak-Muntaka are ranking members.



The Appointments Committee is among other things responsible for the vetting of nominees for ministerial positions and other public offices.

Commenting on this, Mr Ablakwa said in a tweet that “An exceedingly interesting composition of parliaments appointment committee (a rather beautiful 13-13).



“Remember Standing 172 (8) stipulates that a candidate who fails to secure 50% of the votes cast is rejected. Order 172 (4) makes that voting process a secret ballot.



“Instructive to note that Order 211(5) forbids the Chairman from having an original vote. May the supreme national interest, respect for our laws and good conscience guide us all.



“Wishing all prospective ministerial nominees the best of luck.”



