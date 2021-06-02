Ablekuma Central MP Urges Parents To Invest In Their Children’s Education

MO for Ablekuma Central, Abdul Latif Dan

Hon. Abdul Latif Dan, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has advised parents and guardians within the Constituency to continue investing in their wards’ education to create a better future for them.

He also tasked philanthropists and stakeholders in the educational sector to assist schools in the Constituency with additional teaching and learning materials to improve the quality of education in the Constituency.



Hon. Abdul Latif Dan gave the advice at the one-week Dua (prayer) of the elder brother of a popular Islamic Cleric and a philanthropist Alhaji Hassan Abokin Ango.



He said giving children a strong foundation at the basic level was very important if children were to excel in their academic endeavours.



He urged parents and guardians not to be discouraged by the current state of the country’s educational system and the unbearable economic challenges confronting the nation. Rather he added that they should be prepared to make more sacrifices in their children’s education to enable them to grow to be responsible citizens.

He pledged to support needy parents within the Ablekuma Central Constituency to take care of their Ward’s education adding that his doors are open for all.



The MP proceeded to a forty days Dua (prayers) of a hardworking party member Mohammed also known as Asasy at Gaskiya Cinema also in the Nmenmeete electoral area where powerful prayers were offered to him, John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC.



The MP and some Executive Members of the NDC further proceeded to the Town Council Line (TCL) Ward to mourn with the bereaved family of another hardworking party member Auntie Love.