Ablekuma Central MP commissions mechanised borehole project at Town Council Line

The borehole provided for the TCL community clinic

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Abdul-Latif Dan on July 2, 2023 led Qatar Charity, a non governmental organization (NGO) to commission a newly completed mechanised borehole project at Latebiokoshie.

The project was undertaken following the MP's working visit to the abandoned Town Council Line community clinic where he identified the need for a borehole to help the hospital carry out its day to day activities without any hindrance upon completion.



He therefore approached Qatar Charity, a non profit organisation, which operates in over 42 countries worldwide and they willingly partnered with him to provide the mechanised borehole.



According to the MP, the borehole will service the clinic and the people living around TCL and the surrounding communities.



He assured them of the completion of the abandoned clinic project. According to him work will commence in the coming week.

The assemblyman for the area, Muntari Wahab, on behalf of the community expressed gratitude to Abdul-Latif Dan and Qatar Charity for their intervention and promised to put the facility into good use.



Present at the brief ceremony were Chief Sulley Wangabi, Chief of Town Council Line who chaired the function; Chief Lombena, Nawda ; Imam Salou, TCL Community Imam; Ibrahim Anwar, Country Representative for Qatar Charity; Ing. Ahmed, Project Engineer; Mr. Mohammed Abdul-razak, Project Foreman and a selected number of NDC constituency executives.



Ibrahim Anwar mentioned other areas of charity that Qatar Charity is engaged in and promised to extend a helping hand again in the future when called upon.