Ablekuma Central MP donates to Muslim communities

The assorted items donated the Muslim communities by Abdul Latif Dan, MP for Ablekuma Central

Source: Vivian Sallar, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Abdul Latif Dan, has supported the Muslim communities of his constituency with assorted items towards this year's Ramadan.

The items include thirty (30) cartons of Milo, eighty (80) boxes of Lipton, one hundred and forty (140) cartons of milk, hundred (100) bags of rice (25 kilos), twenty (20) cartons of cooking oil and eighty eight (88) bags of sugar (50kg).



Some of the items were distributed to the Zongo Chiefs within the Islamic community, Imams, aged, less privilege and the various wards in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.



These token according to the MP will help the adherents of Islam in such a time of the holy month of Ramadan as they seek to draw more closer to Almighty Allah and seek the face of God.



He called on Muslims to see Ramadan as a gift from Allah and capitalise on to earn His blessings, salvation and forgiveness and advised all Muslims to seek knowledge by reading the Holy Qur'an to receive limitless blessings from Allah.

Hon. Abdul Latif Dan wishes all Muslims well during this holy month of Ramadan and asks for the blessings of Almighty Allah to all constituents especially all the Muslims( Ramadan Kareem).



Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim communities in Ablekuma Central Constituency, the Imam expressed appreciation to the MP and the Executives for the kind gesture.



The beneficiaries of the donation which included; Imams, the aged, less privileged and the ward executives called on Allah's blessings and pledge to remember him in prayers for him to continue the good work he is doing in the constituency.