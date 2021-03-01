Ablekuma Central sensitises residents on coronavirus

Sensitization on coronavirus is going on in the Ablekuma Central municipality

The Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly on Monday, commenced a sensitization exercise to intensify public education on coronavirus in the Municipality.

The week-long exercise took the team to the Sukura Market, Kaneshie-Takoradi Lorry Station, Abossey-Okai Livestock Market and Slaughter Slab and Freedom Market at Saboni Zongo.



This exercise will be replicated at Abossey Okai, Nmenmeete, Lartebiokorshie, Mambrouk, Gbortsui, Adwenbu and Mataheko throughout the week.



Mrs. Christiana Ohenewaa Kwadey, the Municipal Information Officer, encouraged people in the Municipality to adhere to all the Covid-19 safety protocols.



These include frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, wearing of face masks and observing a six-feet social distancing protocol.



She urged them to include fruits and vegetables in their diets and get enough sleep to improve their immunity against diseases.

Madam Francisca Quayson, the Health Promotion Officer of the Municipality, stressed on regular exercise as a means of boosting one’s immune system.



“You do not need to always be in a vehicle when going somewhere. If the distance is short, try and walk briskly to the place. Such an exercise will ensure an overall healthy human being,” she said.



She advised the populace not to totally replace the hand washing culture with the use of hand sanitizers because hand washing with soap under running water provided a better protection.



“Hand sanitizers are not to be used the whole day as a replacement for hand washing. At most, use a hand sanitizer for only three to four times and quickly switch to hand washing. Also, make sure not to wipe your hand with your attire or handkerchief to prevent contracting germs. Instead, use a tissue or the air dry technique,” she said.



Madam Quayson said as the name implied, “nose or face masks” were supposed to be worn on one’s face or nose and not beneath the chin.