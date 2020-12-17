Ablekuma Central shooting: Court remands suspect

The shooting affected 5 persons including a journalist and a police officer

An Accra circuit court has remanded into police custody, a suspect involved in the electoral violence shooting incident in Ablekuma Central Constituency in Accra.

The suspect, Collins Kwaku alias Kola, is said to have shot sporadically at the Ablekuma Central Constituency on election day.



The shooting affected 5 persons including a journalist and a police officer.



According to myjoyonline, the suspect has been charged with six counts of causing harm, possession of firearms without lawful authority and using offensive weapons without legal authority.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.



One of the victims, Ibrahim Abass, is reported to have passed away on Wednesday, December 16.



The lawyer for the accused also revealed that the Collins Kwaku alias Kola is employed as a National Security Officer at the Operations Department of the Office of the President, Jubilee House.