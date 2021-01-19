Ablekuma Central shooting case adjourned to Feb 15

This is the fifth time the case has been ajourned

For the fifth time, the Accra Circuit Court has adjourned the case in which a National Security operative allegedly shot a journalist, a policeman and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman of Sabon Zongo electoral area, during elections at the Ablekuma Constituency, on December 8, 2020.

The case has been adjourned to February 15, 2021 because the prosecutor, Inspector Eric Pobee was absent from court.



The case is now before Mr Samuel Bright Acquah because Justice Emmanuel Esaandoh, the presiding judge is unwell.



Collinson Quarcoo, accused, who is charged with causing harm and use of offensive weapon is currently on bail.



According to the prosecutor, Quarcoo allegedly shot Inspector Nixon Awuni stationed at the Accra Central Divisional Headquarters, Pius AsieduKwanin, the journalist and Rashid Umar, NDC Ablekuma electoral area chairman, at the collation centre, following a misunderstanding that ensued between party agents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC.



On December 17, last year, Inspector Pobee told Justice Esaandoh, that accused who claimed to be a National Security person had a brief discussion with the Member of Parliament of Ablekuma Central Constituency before he (accused) fired indiscriminately into the crowd.

The policeman said the victims suffered bullet injuries in the knee and the ankle and were treated at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.



He said Quarcoo was arrested by police personnel on duty at the collation centre and handed to the Criminal Investigations Department.



The court heard that accused admitted the offence in his caution statement, but said he fired the shots because someone removed an object from his side pocket.



Following the incident, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Roland Affail Monney, led a team to visit Asiedu at the hospital.



Ahead of the visit, the Managing Director of SIC Insurance Plc, Stephen Kwame Oduro, the insurer of the GJA, gave the assurance that the company would bear the cost of Asiedu’s medical treatment.