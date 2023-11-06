Ablekuma South Sub-Metro team emerges victorious in AMA 125th Anniversary Quiz Competition

Wimmers with the mayor in a photo

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Pupils from the Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan District on Thursday in a thrilling display of knowledge, wit, and teamwork, emerged victors in the grand finale of the AMA 125th Anniversary Junior High Schools (JHS) Quiz Competition after beating teams from Ashiedu Keteke and Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan Districts.

The Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan District represented by Josephine Ameyaw, Rhema Allotey, and Roger Zakaria from the Mamprobi Socco H /H Basic, Martyrs of Uganda R/C Basic and Dr H. S. Bannerman Basic respectively demonstrated exceptional knowledge and quick thinking abilities throughout the competition as they answered the questions with precision to secure a total of 56.5 points at the end of the competition.



The second-placed, Sub-Metropolitan District, Okaikoi South scored 56 points, while the third-placed, Ashiedu Keteke had 37.5 points.



The Ablekuma South team was awarded a prestigious golden trophy, exercise books, as well as certificates of participation.



The first female Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth K.T Sackey in an address before the commencement of the quiz said the theme for the AMA 125th Anniversary Celebration: "Celebrating 125 Years of Local Government: Strengthening Community Resilience and Sustainable Development in the City of Accra," was carefully chosen to reflect the rich legacy of local governance and steadfast commitment to the progress and well-being of the City of Accra.



She pointed out that by engaging the pupils, the city's authority was shaping future leaders to champion the course of Accra as a model city.

The competition she said served as a reminder of the power of knowledge and the importance of continuous learning, adding that it was a testament to the rich intellectual heritage of Accra, and an inspiration to future generations to continue the pursuit of knowledge and excellence.



She disclosed that the AMA 125th Anniversary Quiz Competition was in line with the Accra World Book Capital to foster the culture of reading with the overall objective of developing the book and the creative industries and an opportunity to instill knowledge, values as well as a sense of responsibility in the youth.



Chairman of the AMA 125 anniversary Planning Committee, and, Project Director of the Ga Mashie Development Agency (GAMADA), Nii Teiko Tagoe in his welcome address said the purpose of the quiz was to among other things inspire the children to contribute meaningfully towards the development of the city.



"Accra has existed for 125 years. We have come a very long way. It used to be some small village along the coast of James Town until the city expanded and now it has expanded beyond bounds... When AMA started, it was just a small area of the city. Now we have moved beyond bounds, " he said.



The Presiding member for the AMA, Alfred Asiedu Adjei in a remark quoted Proverbs 4:13 which states " Hold on to instruction, do not let it go; guard it well, for it is your life." and urged the children to value and cherish the wisdom and moral guidance they receive.

He emphasized that wisdom and instruction were not just valuable but essential for one's well-being and the course of their life and encouraged the children to be committed to learning, growth, and moral values as a means to lead a fulfilling and righteous life.



The Ablekuma South Sub Metropolitan District Council is the largest in the Metropolis and shares its boundaries with Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly and Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metropolitan District Council. It covers an area of 15.1 sqkm.



The dominant economic activity within the Sub-Metro is fishing and fish-mongering activities since the majority of its communities are found along the coastline. It also hosts some business entities like supermarkets, banks, fuel stations, educational institutions, and hotels.



It has two main markets which are, the Tuesday Market at Korle Gonno and Dansoman Market as well as 5 electoral areas namely Korle Gonno, Korle-Bu, Chorkor, Mamprobi, and New Mamprobi.