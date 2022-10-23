Ablekuma South delegates showed executives exit because they love their MP - Oko Vanderpuije

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has expressed joy at the election of a new crop of constituency executives in his area because of the fact that it confirms the loud acclamation of his people.

According to the MP, when he won his re-election bid in 2020, it was expected that the party executives in the constituency then would rally around him and work together with him, but things did not turn out exactly so.



He added that with the way things were going, the delegates of the constituency decided that the best way to send across the best message to the party executives was to boot them out.



“In the 2020 elections, the people of Ablekuma South spoke eloquently, giving Okoe Vanderpuije a 61% victory. And so, when the people speak, and you’re a member of the executive and you don’t listen, they will show you the exit. That is simple and short.



“So, we have members of the executive who, of late, have not been working with the MP. So, the delegates and the people of the grassroots made a decision and the decision is that they love their MP, and they want their MP to continue to work for them, and they want a team that will work with the MP,” he explained in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Alfred Oko Vanderpuije was responding to a question posed by GhanaWeb on how it was that all his favourites for the various executive positions won with resounding results.

The MP further explained that the victory of his people should send a strong signal to all that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is more than ready to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“It’s a victory for NDC, and it’s a victory even for those who lost, to say that we welcome them; we’re all NDC, with open arms and we should work together to ensure the victory for the NDC in 2024



“The NDC is ready. Looking at the records so far exhibited by the NPP, Ghanaians have realized that they want the NDC back. Comparatively, the NDC stands a better chance to govern this country. So, the NDC is ready to take this country to higher heights,” he added.



The former Mayor of Accra also called for a conscious effort from all to be made to ensure that they work at fostering unity in the NDC party, at all levels.



He was optimistic that with this, the party can comfortably win the hearts of Ghanaian voters in the 2024 general elections.

“John Dramani Mahama, our flagbearer-to-be for the 2024 elections, is ready. He has the record and we will all put our hands to work. Ablekuma South is ready with the newly-elected executives, with the unity they went into this election, we will work with that unity to continue to bring everybody together so that we can charter a new course that will give us more gains as we go into the 2024 elections,” he said.



Watch him speak in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











AE/PEN