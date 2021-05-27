Ablekuma West: Ursula engages senior citizens, supports artisans

Ursula and the elderly in her constituency

As part of her periodic engagements with constituents, the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Sunday, May 23, 2021, met with senior citizens in Dansoman.

The Member of Parliament met the elderly women in smaller groups and visited others, especially the sick in their homes.



She expressed her appreciation to the senior citizens for their immense support and prayers during the December elections.



Later in the evening, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful met with barbers, hairdressers and dressmakers from the Mampong Okai and Nasarawa Orisco electoral areas on her 'artisan support project'.

She thanked the artisans for their continued support and gave them some logistics to support their trade.



