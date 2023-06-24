Ablekuma attack: ‘Amoah was my daughter’s everything, he did everything for her’ – In-law speaks

Mother-in-law of Calistus Amoah with the slain officer in an inset

Mother-in-law of slain police officer, Calistus Amoah, has eulogized the deceased for how well he took care of her daughter, Amanda Amoah.

According to the in-law in an interview with Accra-based UTV, Amoah was the one who took care of her daughter who at the moment was unemployed despite being a trained nurse.



She told the media how the family heard of the death of Amoah, first through heightened suspicion when a police chief called her from 37 seeking the contact of the widow.



Then later, upon sighting videos of the shooting as happened at the Ablekuma Fanmilk filling station of Star Oil, where four armed robbers attacked a bullion van in which Amoah was serving as escort.



“You should have seen us here yesterday, we cried our hearts out because Amoah is my daughter’s everything, my daughter doesn’t work, he does everything for her, he does everything,” she said.



“They got married (in church) only last year even though the traditional ceremony was conducted in the north two years ago. The marriage was blessed at St. Georges Roman Catholic Church in 2022. June 27 will be exactly one year,” she further disclosed.

The police service is on a manhunt for the robbers who made away with an undisclosed amount of money.





Mother-in-law of Calicus Amoah (police officer), who died in the Ablekuma bullion van shooting narrates how they heard about the sad news#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/5ubkYs4X1n — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 23, 2023





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







SARA