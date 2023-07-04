Ablekuma bullion van robbery: 2 suspects arrested, arraigned

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested for playing various roles in the bullion van robbery which occurred at Fanmilk, a suburb of Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region.

A police constable was killed during the robbery operation which left many in shock.



The attack occurred when the bullion van made a stop at a fuel station, presumably to purchase fuel. It was during this moment that the assailants attacked the vehicle.



The driver of the van managed to escape unharmed.

Days after the robbery, reports that reached Angelonline.Com.gh is that two of the robbers have been arrested. They have been arraigned before court and remanded into police custody.



