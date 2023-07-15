Ablekuma bullion van robbery: Sue Bank of Ghana - Bereaved family advised

Richard Nyamah, a Deputy Spokesperson for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has advised the family of the police officer who was killed during a daylight robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra to take legal action.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) in 2021 issued a directive for all financial institutions to procure the protective sophisticated vans failure to which the Bank of Ghana said it would not admit any substandard or soft-skinned Cash in Transit (CIT) vehicle into any of its premises nationwide.



Speaking on Thursday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Richard Nyamah said the BoG was negligent in ensuring that the bank adhered to its regulations hence: "the family should sue the bank involved and the BoG for a very hefty amount of money".

