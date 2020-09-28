Aboabo Youth Association urges government to fix Dormaa Ahenkro-Aboabo Road

Members of the Aboabo Youth Association have established that it will ensure that residents boycott the upcoming December elections if government fails to complete the 10.9km Dormaa-Aboabo Road project.

The Association for that matter, has planned to reach out to members of the Aboabo community on how politicians have taken them for granted by refusing to construct the town's roads.



Mr Evans Aboagye, Public Relations Officer for the Aboabo Youth Association (AYA) explained that the road project was awarded during former President John Mahama's administration in 2012 but the contractor delayed commencement on the project until 2015.



"In 2016, almost 80 per cent of the project was completed. The NPP failed to continue the project when it assumed power till April 2020," he added.

Mr Aboagye also indicated that the Kuasehene of Aboabo Number Two, Nana Kwaku Yeboah Ababio earlier met members of the Association and explained reasons for the slow pace of work on site.



According to him, it was brought to their notice that the contractor was facing lack of funds as a result of indebtedness to a bank.



The road construction involves the four Aboabo communities, Aboabo Number One, Aboabo Number Two, Aboabo Number Three and Aboabo Number Four, he indicated.

