Abofrem Area Foundation launches African Most Beautiful USA pageant

African Most Beautiful USA pageant

Source: Abrofrem Area Foundation/3G Media Group USA

Abofrem Area Foundation has announced the initial launching of the maiden African Most Beautiful USA Pageant which happens on Saturday, April 24th, 2021, at Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia 500 West Branch Ave. Pine Hill, New Jersey 08021.

This is another life-changing project and a milestone for Abofrem Area Foundation, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)3 organization based in the United States. The AAF is the brainchild of Nana Obaahemaa Nkrumah Akosua Adasa Ill, a Ghanaian-American based in New Jersey.



She desires to provide the village of Abofrem, her original hometown near the township of Nkawie located in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, as well as the surrounding villages, access to food, employment, education, sanitation, and medical needs.



In the year 2019, the foundation constructed a new school building that encompasses Grades 1-5 to benefit the children in the village so that none would be left behind in gaining vital education. A medical hospital is currently in the process of being constructed in the village.



The latest concept in the works for AAF is to produce an annual beauty pageant, which will be entitled "African Most Beautiful USA." The pageant will not only provide another fund-raising avenue for the foundation, but it will also help to change the lives of the young women who will be competing in the beauty pageant.



In the end, the winner will become a star and a good-will Ambassador, giving back to all African-centric societies and championing the cause of young African women who wish to strive higher and become whatever they want to be to achieve their goals and objectives.

BRIEF OVERVIEW OF PAGEANT:



Allowing young African women to participate in a celebratory event, which can provide a stepping-stone from beauty pageant contestants into successful people that will give back to society.



TARGETING AGE: 18-25 years of age.



REQUIREMENT OF PAGEANT AREAS: Native-born or direct lineage from Africa (all countries). Participants can then use the exposure provided by the beauty pageant to propel them into fulfilling and lucrative careers, such as Politicians, Entrepreneurs, Lawyers, Medical Practitioners, Entertainment and Media Figures, etc., and thus become shining examples of positivity to not only African but to the world.



THEME & AIM OF ORGANIZERS:

To attract many young, beautiful, and visionary women into participating in the "African Most Beautiful USA" pageant. To allow these women to embrace their dreams for the future and to give back to society. To raise funds for the AAF to continue in their purpose to assist impoverished African villages through this yearly event. This is an opportunity for all contestants to show the world their unique talents and visions in a beauty pageant format.



VISIONARY/THE BRAIN BEHIND IT



Nana Obaahemaa Akosua Nkrumah, Adasa III, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Producer.



Partner/COO/Co-Executive Producer, also CEO 3G Media Group USA - Evangelist Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Mr. CNN. Backed by a team of renowned and experienced promoters, designers, and organizers who are willing to make this event a success.



The time for the event is 6 pm -10 pm EST, and this is an invitations only event and all media houses which would like to attend the ceremony must contact; Ms. Catherine Cudjoe aka Keymama, Media Director (Email: keymamafoundation@gmail.com/Cell 929-240-2149)

Source: Abrofrem Area Foundation/3G Media Group USA