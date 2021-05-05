‘Abolish religious education from Ghana’s educational curriculum’ – Captain Smart

ost of Angel 102.9FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart

Host of Angel 102.9FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart, has advised Ghana’s the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to consider abolishing any form of religion from the country’s educational system.

Smart is of the conviction that the religious education being taught in Ghanaian schools have not yielded any positive results over the period.



“We have to abolish religious education from our educational curriculum. It has not helped us in any way over the years. Because it is obviously eroding the thinking abilities of our kids”, he said.



“Religion is good but not for the development of the mental toughness and psychological development of our kids,” he added.

Smart was of the opinion that the country’s over-reliance on religion is gravely affecting the creative prowess of our children in our schools.



“Our over-reliance on religious education is gradually killing the creative abilities of the children in our schools.



“Religious education has been part of our curriculum for years. So it is an important topic for deliberations as to how to consider or restructure our education for the betterment of developing our children,” he opined.