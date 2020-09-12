Politics

Abolishing of Double Track: Whose children should stay home - Bawumia asks Mahama

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has questioned former President of Ghana, John Mahama’s claims of abolishing Double Track when he comes to power.

According to him, government had a problem with classrooms hence the introduction of the double track system to afford government the opportunity to accommodate all the students who qualify for Senior High Schools.



“Of course with Free SHS, we had a problem. We had a problem because we did not have enough classrooms for the students and that’s why we implemented the double-track system so that some people will come at one time and others will come at another time,” he disclosed on Bolgatanga-based URA Radio



He expressed shock at the NDC’s promise of ending Double Track when they have not put up any structure to accommodate all the students.



“But if you say you’re going to abolish the two services, which people will you ask to stay at home? When you haven’t built the classrooms. So immediately you say you will abolish double track, you’re essentially abolishing Free SHS. Because whose children should stay at home and whose children should go?”

The Vice President indicate that currently, the government is undertaking infrastructural development in the Senior High Schools adding that some schools have even phased out double track so there is no promise.



He noted that from an interview of the NDC spokesperson on Education, he realized that the NDC was just promising but did not have a clear cut plan to abolish the double track; an indication that they are just promising.



“I watched an interview of their spokesperson and when she was asked how they intend to cancel double track, she said when they come to power they will hold a stakeholder meeting on how to go about it. This is not a serious government. You don’t know how to do it but you’ve promised to do it.”

