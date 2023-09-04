Abolo sellers, hawkers at Kpong equipped with employable skills

The women who benefited from the entrepreneurship training organised by Thinking Minds Ghana

Source: Michael Oberteye

Thirty-five (35) young women, mostly abolo sellers have been equipped with various employable skills through entrepreneurship training at Kpong in the Eastern Region.

Thinking Minds Ghana, a non-governmental organization (NGO) through its MAGG (making abolo girls great) project targeted vulnerable women and young people, most of whom are abolo sellers and street hawkers from Kpong and surrounding communities to provide them with alternative sources of livelihood.



The beneficiaries after six months of intensive training graduated in fashion and cosmetology which included make-up and hair styling.



To signify their successful completion, the graduands during the ceremony, were presented with certificates.



The training was geared towards the socioeconomic empowerment of marginalized groups including women, street hawkers, single mothers, and the less privileged in society, and the promotion of reproductive rights and health of rural women.



Executive Director of Thinking Minds Ghana, Seth Panyin Boamah explained that it became imperative to target the vulnerable young people who daily risk their lives on the streets to make ends meet, some of whom end up being exploited.

“The project came about because we saw people selling on the streets with its associated problems paramount among them were human trafficking, sexual human rights abuses so we saw the need to bring these people out of where they were and give them an alternative livelihood to completely wipe them out of the streets,” he explained.



Associate Director of Thinking Minds Ghana, Seth Kakra Boamah said it was part of the plans of the organization to establish an industrial hub where its trainees would have access to all equipment for their practice.



He averred that though lots of interested persons showed interest in the opportunity, not all could be admitted into the training due to funding.



He therefore appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations to come on board and support the efforts of Thinking Minds to enable them to admit and train more young people to clear them off the streets.



The MCE for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh promised his continuous support for the organizers to enable them to offer training for more deprived persons in the Municipality.

He was hopeful that Thinking Minds would realize its dream to establish an industrial hub to enable them to train more young people as part of efforts to rid the Kpong area of youth unemployment.



He said that although the Assembly was playing its part, more corporate bodies must contribute their quota to support the noble initiative.



The Assembly Chief also received a humanitarian award from Thinking Minds Ghana “in recognition of his outstanding dedication, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those in need.”



One of the beneficiaries who studied fashion design, Yakubu Aisha in an interview expressed delight at being a part of the event and has dreams of going on to become one of the best fashion designers around.