About 100 people arrested for flouting coronavirus protocols at Awutu Bawjiase

The culprits were arrested based on their failure to wear nose masks

About one hundred people in Awutu Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, have been arrested by the police for disregarding the safety protocols against the coronavirus.

Some of the arrested persons were not wearing their nose masks, others who had the mask on also failed to wear it properly at the time of the arrest.



The District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Felicia Ayensu, made this known when the Chief Executive Officer for 41 Motors Company, Joseph Okai, presented some COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the police at Awutu Bawjiase District Police Command on Wednesday, February 3.



The aim of the donation was to assist the police to work effectively in the COVID-19 era and also enforce the President’s directives of ensuring that COVID-19 protocols adhered to.



Chief Supt. Ayensu explained that all the suspects have been issued warning letters and released.

She, however, asked the people in the area to help comply with the rules by wearing nose masks and washing their hands regularly.



The Chief Executive Officer for 41 Motors Company, Joseph Okai said the PPE donated to the police will help prevent them from contacting the virus while on duty.



He also advised the general public to observe COVID-19 protocols because it is real.