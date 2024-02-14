About 115 patients from Eastern Corridor go through medical surgeries in Yendi

A group picture of the medical team with Rev. Emmanuel Kwabena Mustapha

Source: GNA

One hundred and fifteen patients from the Eastern Corridor of the Northern Region have received free surgeries from the American Medical Team in Yendi.

The patients were operated on for hernias, huge goiter, complex surgical, Gymecologrival cases, and various complex general surgical cases among others.



The Doctors and Nurses Medical Team includes Doctor (Dr) Jonathan Limpert Leader, Dr. Mark Leibold, Dr. Jim Cassat, Dr. Jon Limpert, Dr. Path Limpert, and Dr. Eric Scnuermann. The rest are Dayna Heinaseiman, Chasuty Scnrocder, Stepnane Megmann, Nisar Paver and Joe Hassiert.



Reverend (Rev) Emmanuel Kwabena Mustapha, founder and Executive Director of Global Mission Resource Centre, Yendi announced this when he briefed the media after the end of the surgical exercise in Yendi.



Rev. Mustapha said Mission 318 of USA in partnership with the Global Mission Resource Centre had been working together with the Management to organise the surgical team since 15 years ago (2008).



He said apart from the free surgeries, Mission 318 in partnership with Global Mission Resource Centre also constructed a 30-capacity bed emergency and trauma centre for the Yendi Municipal Hospital for $400,000.



He said there was no emergency and trauma centre in the area and that was why Mission 318 of USA has funded the establishment of the facility in partnership with Global Mission Resource.

He said since 2008 the two organizations had been bringing medical doctors and nurses from the USA to perform surgical operations on patients with hernia, goiter, and fibrous.



He said the Trauma Emergency facility was established because Yendi Hospital was a referral hospital and second to Tamale Teaching Hospital which was 73 km from Yendi without Intensive Care Unit Centre.



He said that anytime there was critical care the person was referred to Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and most of them did not make it and they were losing a lot of lives and some of them would have survived if they had an ICU Centre at that time.



Rev. Mustapha said apart from helping the people of Yendi with health facilities and free medical services he also established an institution known as North Eastern Christian Academy (NECA), a private missionary basic education institution in the Yendi Municipality.



He said the school was providing quality and holistic education for children in deprived communities of Yendi and its environs and had also instituted a scholarship scheme and put in place other measures to help children in the area have equal access to quality education.



He said some classes of NECA graduated in the past years and are pursuing second-cycle education with some public schools and tertiary institutions across the country.

He said the school which occupied more than seven acres of land had enough qualified teachers and supporting staff members.



Dr. Ayuba Abdulai, the Medical Superintendent of Yendi Hospital indicated that when the first and second batches of the American Medical Team arrived at the hospital the doctors, nurses, and physician assistants of the hospital worked with them to provide quality health care service delivery.



He said they also exchanged skills and knowledge.



He said the American doctors brought in equipment and consumables to support the hospital.



Dr. Jonathan Limpert, the leader of the American Medical Team said they've enjoyed the cooperation between the Yendi health staff and the people of Yendi since 2008 till date.