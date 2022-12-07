2
About 800 Burkinabes seeking refuge in Sissala West

Kandapaah.png?fit=400%2C257&ssl=1 National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

About 800 Burkinabes are seeking refuge in seven communities in the Sissala West district of the Upper West region.

The development comes after some unknown persons attacked their community in neighboring Burkina Faso.

It is unknown what might have sparked the attacks on the Burkinabes.

However, information available to GHOne TV has it that the District Security Committee is leading a team from the National Security Ministry to the host communities to get first-hand information on the incident.

