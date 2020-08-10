Regional News

About 920,000 eligible voters registered in Volta

Voter registration underway

A total of 929,322 eligible voters in the Volta Region have been captured by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the just-ended voter’s registration exercise.

According to provisional results from the regional office of the EC, the initial exercise, which took place from June 30 to August 06 registered a total of 928,287.



The two-day mop up captured a total of 356 applicants on the first day, and 499 on the second.



Mr Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, Regional Director of the EC, said to the Ghana News Agency that the “very peaceful” exercise captured all eligible who wanted to register.

He also touted the support of all stakeholders, and thanked the public in particular for their cooperation and compliance.



Over 3,000 of the applications were challenged in the region during the exercise.

