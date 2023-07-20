Abrem-Agona Network of Churches walk against LGBTQ+

Some church members matching on the streets

Source: GNA

The Abrem-Agona Network of Churches in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region has marched through the principal street of the town in a stand against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.

They registered their abhorrence of the practice as an affront to God’s will of procreation and multiplication and asked all Christians to unequivocally declare their stands to quell the phenomenon.



Marching on Tuesday, the protestors held placards with inscriptions “LGBTQ+ is a taboo”, “God created Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve”, and Even animals don’t practice LGBTQ+.”



Others read; “say no to any form of unnatural intimacy,” Normal women marry men”, and “Leave a good legacy for your generation.”



Reverend Father Theophilus Nkrumah Hagan, the Parish Priest of St. John’s the Evangelist Parish at Abrem-Agona, said the Ghanaian culture, tradition, and the dictates of the Christian faith must stand supreme to any ideology of rights and freedoms.



Same-sex marriage, he said, was morally wrong and goes against God’s purpose for marriage, adding that homosexual activity was not a complementary union that could transmit life.



In this connection, the European Court for Human Rights has ruled that same-sex ‘marriages’ are not considered a human right, clarifying that homosexual partnerships do not, in fact, equal marriages between men and women.

He, therefore, said the leadership of the churches in Abrem-Agona had resolved to take a firm position on the matter in other not to disappoint the Christian faith.



They prayed for the Government and the citizens and asked for God’s blessing for a peaceful and congenial atmosphere in Ghana to better the lot of the people.



The network also called on the churches to deepen their commitment to the teaching of Christian family values regardless of socioeconomic, cultural, religious, and political manipulation.



Nana Essuakor Terpor V, the paramount Chief of Abrem-Agona, reminded Ghanaians of how God punished the city of Sodom and Gomorrah, many years ago for the “same uncouth sexual patterns in deviance to the natural order.”



“That is why we expect the government to give a sense of urgency to our crusade against LGBTQ+ and to facilitate the passing into law the promotion of proper human sex rights and Ghanaian family values before Parliament,” he stated.