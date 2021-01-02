Abrodiem residents no longer drink ‘mortuary water’ after Atinka TV’s report

For several decades, the people of Abrodiem had depended on the flowing Densu River, polluted by hospital sewage.

The story was told, tears were shared and hearts touched.



That is why today, the people of Abrodiem Bebianeha in the Eastern Region are dumbfounded; ‘we never imagined such a facility could be provided for us’.



“Our children will no longer die in search of water’

A story of tears, benevolence, and inspiration as over Eight Hundred residents taste clean drinking water for the first time in their entire life.



