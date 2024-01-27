Abronye DC bags Master's degree in law from University of Ghana

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has obtained a Masters Degree in Law from the University of Ghana.

Abronye DC graduated with a Master's of Laws (LLM) in Alternative Dispute Resolution.



The news was shared on Facebook by a user who expressed their congratulations to the regional chairman.



The caption accompanying the photograph reads, "Congratulations to our esteemed Chairman on the remarkable achievement of graduating with an LLM. Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye, your dedication and hard work have truly set a shining example for us all. Wishing you continued success in your endeavors."



