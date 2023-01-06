Abronye DC declares 2023 as year of economic prosperity

Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of NPP

Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared 2023 as a year of prosperity despite the prevailing economic challenges Ghana is faced with.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Abronye stressed that the difficulties in 2022 had been brought on on global factors but that it would take the support of the populace to support government to reboost the economy.



“2022 has been difficult throughout the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other global factors, which affected millions of lives including Ghanaians, but the country is marching forward with renewed energy to turn around the economic fortunes,” the statement noted.



2023 he said, provided an opportunity “for us to make a fresh beginning and work harder to enhance our economic prospects.”



The statemet continued: “It is time for our collective revival to shape our future, one step at a time as we march towards shared prosperity.



“As a nation, we now have a good reason to cease looking backward and instead look ahead and pull forward into the direction of inclusive progress and prosperity,” the statement added.



To the NPP faithful, the regional chairman stressed that it will take only hardwork to help the party 'break the 8' come the 2024 elections.

Harsh 2022 and IMF <>



Ghana had a torrid 2022 amid an economic crisis that forced government to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) facility at a time the cedi was rapidly depreciating, inflation was galloping and government was faced with multiple downgrades by rating agencies.



The government has serially blamed the crisis partly on the aftershocks of the COVID pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



It has promised to turn around the economic fortunes of the country after sealing a Staff-Level agreement with the IMF with the hope that funds from the US$3 billion facility will be released early this year.



SARA