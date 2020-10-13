Abronye DC must stop his 'arrant nonsense' - Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe, has warned the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwame Baffoe, affectionately called 'Abronye DC' to be very decorous in matters of public discourse.

A furious Edudzi-Tamakloe wants the Regional Chair to put a stop to what he describes as "arrant nonsense" talk.



NDC Hirelings?



His comment follows on the heels of remarks by Abronye DC that sought to link the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), under the leadership of Ex-Prez John Dramani Mahama to the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwansah Hayford.



The lawmaker was shot and killed instantly on a road last week, with the initial reports linking the shocking death to a possible robbery case.



A couple of months ago, Abronye alleged on NET 2, an Accra-based private television station that to further their cause of creating an atmosphere of insecurity, fear and panic in the country, so as to make the current administration unpopular, some NPP personalities will be assassinated by NDC hirelings doing the bidding of the former President.



Mahama 'Runs To' CID

Unenthused, Mr Mahama on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, lodged a complaint at the police headquarters through his lawyers, LithurBrew Company.



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service subsequently invited Kwame Baffoe for questioning over the said allegations.



In a petition to the CID signed by his lawyer, Tony Lithur, John Mahama said Abronye DC had accused him of plotting to assassinate some members of the NPP.



Speaks Like A Footsoldier



Commenting on the MP's death and the linkage to the NDC on Okay Fm's "Ade Akye Abia" program, the legal practitioner, who is a self-confessed NDC bigwig slammed Abronye for his penchant of peddling falsehoods.



Edudzi-Tamakloe admonished him to season his speech, especially when discussing issues relating to the largest opposition party's flagbearer, since he is a National Executive and a regional mouthpiece of the ruling party.

"....he (Abronye) couldn't adduce any evidence when the CID questioned him on the matter....he has no evidence, just baseless allegations...it is so embarrasing for the police that they can't believe the report.... Some statements from the Bono Regional Chairman, excuse my language, are just arrant nonsense. Because I don't expect him to speak like a foot soldier especially on matters he has little or no information on...he is deliberately bent on maligning the integrity of Mr Mahama....



".....it will be very unfair for me to also pass comments that will seek to denigrate the current president and leader of their party, President Akufo-Addo that when he recently travelled to Mali, he consulted a Spiritualist. Can i do that? No,....And this person is a regional Chairman of a political party? How did it happen?



"This year's election is a contest of ideas and policies and I believe that this is what Kwame Baffoe should be engaged in rather than making baseless accusations and passing comments that seek to tarnish the image of former President John Mahama," the private legal practitioner counseled.



