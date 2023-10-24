Abronye DC to lead 36-day procession to thank Akufo-Addo, NPP government

Kwame Baffoe, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to lead a 36-day procession to thank the president and his government.

The procession, under the banner of Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance (PaFFAG) is planned to take place in Accra from December 1, 2023, to January 5, 2024.



In an October 23, 2023 letter addressed to the Ghana Police Service, and sighted by GhanaWeb, Abronye explained that the purpose of the procession is express gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.



The group said government deserved thanks for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation's economic recovery post pandemic.



"We are writing to request permission to hold a peaceful procession in Accra from 1st December 2023 to 5th January, 2024, the purpose of this procession or assembly is to express our heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency President Akufo Addo for sustaining the nation through Covid-19 pandemic and setting the nation on a path of economic recovery,” parts of the letter read.



“We have carefully selected 37 bus stop to Jubilee House as the route for this demonstration due to its visibility and accessibility. We assure you that we will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of all participants and the general public," it said of the chosen route.



“We would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with a representative from the police department to discuss our plans in more detail and address any concerns or questions you may have,” it concluded.





AM/SARA



