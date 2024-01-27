Abronye, Dumelo, Beatrice Annan among public personalities who bagged Masters degrees

L-R: John Dumelo, Abronye DC, Beatrice Annanfio, Kennedy Osei and Mustapha Hamid

This week was graduation week for some universities across the country with hundreds of students celebrating the completion of their studies either at the first degree or Masters levels.

The University of Cape Coast and the University of Ghana are the two main public universities that held graduation ceremonies this week.



Aside from the colourful and cheerful atmospheres that were usually registered by way of the pictures that flood social media, GhanaWeb has identified some public personalities who bagged Masters. degrees.



They are as follows:



Kwame Baffoe Abronye - The NPP Bono Regional Chairman - LLM ADR from the University of Ghana



John Dumelo - NDC Parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon. He graduated with a Masters Degree in Law (Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana law school



Beatrice Annan - Member of the NDC Communications Team - LLM in Financial Markets

Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe - Head of NDC legal directorate - LLM in Natural Resources Law



Kennedy Asante Osei, Esq., - General Manager of Despite Media, Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Ghana



Mustapha Abdul Hamid - Masters Degree in Law (LLM) from the University of Ghana





I graduated with a Masters Degree in Law(Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana law school today. To God be the Glory!! #idey4u #3rdmasters #PraiseGod #UGCongregation pic.twitter.com/dOAarllThJ — Farmer John (@johndumelo) January 26, 2024

Cheers to Kennedy Asante Osei, Esq., General Manager of Despite Media, on earning his Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Ghana! ????????#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/KQDOHIhIli — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) January 26, 2024

