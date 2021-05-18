Abronye 'exposes' top official at Lands Ministry allegedly engaged in galamsey

Bono Region Chairman, Kwame Baffoe

Bono Region Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe known popularly as Abronye has exposed the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for being neck-deep in illegal mining.

The Government of Ghana is currently fighting illegal mining in the country in order to safeguard the country’s forest reserves and water bodies which have been destroyed by illegal mining.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Abronye indicated that the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is engaged in the act which the government is fighting so hard to end.



He indicated that his concession is at the Adamso Forest at Obuasi.



What beats his imagination is the fact that he does not only engage in mining but also chops down the trees in the forest and sell them.



“Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is deeply involved in galamsey. A Ministry that is fighting galamsey has its monitoring and evaluation involved in the act they are fighting. He does the galamsey with some big man at the adamso forest in Obuasi.”

Abronye indicated that the big man working with the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation is a National Executive of the New Patriotic Party and that he will expose that individuals who is sabotaging the work of the President.











