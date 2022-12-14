Abronye goes haywire over Sammy Gyamfi's Airport Hills mansion, accuses NPP officials of being his financiers

Sammy Gyamfi (left) and Abronye DC (Right)

Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye, DC, has waded into the controversy about a supposed mansion being built by the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi.

Elements within the NDC have raised concerns about the source of funding for the said mansion, which is allegedly being built by the NDC communications officer in the plush East Legon Hills area.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Abronye alluded that while a part of the funds for the construction comes from monies diverted by the previous government, a major part of the funding for Sammy Gyamfi's mansion is from persons within the ruling NPP.



"The most important question footsoldiers must ask ourselves is: who gave him the money to construct the said building? What is his source of wealth in opposition? Or is it the case that he is benefiting more from this administration than those who birthed it?



"As a matter of fact, part of the money came from monies Mr. Mahama diverted from the state through several corrupt activities that occurred under the erstwhile government, of which we (the NPP government) have been unable to prosecute a majority of such cases; however, a large chunk of the money also came from NPP bigwigs," Abronye wrote.



According to Abronye, this is happening at the expense of NPP members who worked to ensure the party attained power and continue to defend the party and the government without being rewarded.



"I know a government appointee who flies NDC communicators to Dubai for holidays so as to stop them from attacking his personality and the agency he heads as a CEO.



"Same NDC communicators will sit on TV and attack Akufo Addo left, right, and center, using all manner of words, and that seems not to be a problem for such CEOs and appointees because all they care about is their side chicks and themselves.



"The benefit Sammy Gyamfi and Co. have received from these government appointees far exceed what constituency executives, regional executives, polling station executives, and foot soldiers combined have received since this party came to power," Abronye said.



Kwame Baffoe noted that he has had recourse to desist from defending the NPP due to the sheer neglect he and other members of the party are suffering despite working hard in the interest of the party.



While promising to delve more into the issue, Abronye asked that officials of the NPP and members serving in government stop giving out money to NDC elements while ignoring those working for the NPP.

Some NDC members have openly accused Sammy Gyamfi of being bought by the ruling NPP.



George Opare Addo, the NDC's re-elected National Youth Organiser, openly questioned Sammy Gyamfi's source of wealth.



This was after Sammy Gyamfi had openly led the campaign of Opare Addo's main contender in the recently held youth and women's elections by the NDC.



"Mugabe, ask Sammy Gyamfi how he built a house at Airport Hills. What work does he do?" George Opare Addo asked during a recent radio interview.



Read the full statement by Abronye below:



SAMMY GYAMFI’S MANSION WAS FUNDED BY SOME NPP APPOINTEES; SEVERAL OTHER NDC COMMUNICATORS ARE ON THE PAYROLL OF TOP NPP APPOINTEES.



I have seen a video of George Opare Addo which has been widely circulated by some npp footsoldiers and patriots concerning a house Sammy Gyamfi is building at Airport Residential area.



The most important question footsoldiers must ask ourselves is who gave him the money to construct the said building? What is his source of wealth in opposition? Or is it the case that he is benefiting from this administration than those who birth it?



As a matter of fact, part of the money came from monies Mr. Mahama diverted from the state through several corrupt activities that occurred under the erstwhile government of which we (NPP Government) have been unable to prosecute a majority of such cases however, a large chunk of the money also came from NPP bigwigs.



Indeed, not all NPP faithfuls can be appointees but all worked hard to birth this government. In fact, some persons who survived incidents that may have taken their lives just to see NPP win power in 2016 are the ones suffering the most.

As a footsoldier, what support have you received from the government appointees you see living lavish lifestyles on social media?



I know a government appointee who flies NDC communicators to Dubai for holidays so as to stop them from attacking his personality and the agency he heads working as a CEO.



Same NDC communicators will sit on Tv attacking Akufo Addo left, right, centre and using all manner of words and that seems not to be a problem for such CEO’s and appointees because all they care about is their side chicks and themselves.



The benefit Sammy Gyamfi and Co has received from this government’s appointees far exceed what constituency executives, Regional Executives, polling stations executives and foot soldiers combined have received since this party came to power.



In recent times, I have been calling on the president Akufo Addo government and his appointees to publish list of projects that have been given to Regional chairmen, Regional Executives and Constituency Executives since 2017.



I have informed the Chief of staff, The president, Vice President, former GS and Gaby Otchere Darko about this issue and nothing has been done about it. I have on so many occasions informed the president about how myself and several other persons who sacrificed to birth this government have been maltreated by his government and I don’t think the president can on any day deny this.



Those who sacrificed the most in 2016 are those suffering the most today.



Today, NPP is in power but certain serial callers, social media activists even struggle to make ends meet.



If I kwame Baffoe Abronye and my colleague Regional Chairpersons, Former Constituency Chairmen, Current and former constituencies Executives are suffering, how much more a footsoldier, serial caller, social media activist, etc..



It will amaze you that, party executives who are industrious farmers are begging for loans from a certain Bank [Name withheld] to expand their businesses, but to no avail.

These farmers have been denied support yet AKwasi Addai Odike has been given $50,000 by this same state bank to set up a factory in Kumasi and absolutely nothing has been done on the purported land.



Odike has squandered the money to the bone and yet he is always on Radio and TV insulting the President.



Same Akwasi Addai Odike was awarded a cocoa road contract worth GHS 10 million and sold it to our Chairman WONTUMI for GHS 800,000.00



Meanwhile the contract documents of party officers who are sustaining the party including my good self contract documents every now and then mysteriously disappear from the Jubliee house. Other die hard faithfuls have not even seen a contract before.



Is Odike better than our Regional Chairmen, our constituency executives, former party Stewart who are dying of hunger? Or did Odike sacrifice more than our teeming footsoldiers?



Again, Aseidu Nketia in 2018 had mining concessions from the late Sir John but NPP executives were denied same.



Today, certain appointees are still giving out juicy contracts to known NDC officers while our own remain neglected.



If Sammy Gyamfi and Co are enjoying today then we should blame some of this government appointees who are financing them.



Personally I have stopped defending the party because of this.



Some of our appointees pay NDC communicators monthly to stop them from attacking them but do not care about those who defend the President.

If all our ministers and appointees are like Napo, Ursula Owusu, Amoako Atta, Dr Afriye Akoto, Kan Dapaah and Ken Ofori Atta , Baffour Awuah, Kennedy Agyapong , Dr Boadi of Geftfund and our able and dynamic vice president then we are good to break the 8 because these appointees and “big men” are not afraid of any attack from the NDC let alone bribing them to keep quiet. These appointees especially head of state agencies should know that the NPP has a vibrant communication team than the NDC but because of their wickedness the party is today suffering.



I know several party officers and foot soldiers are suffering to death but can’t speak out. For me, I will speak out!



Breaking the 8 is possible only if our appointees will stop being self centered and greedy.



The irony is that, the few benefiting from this government are rather feeding NDC officers so that in the unlikely situation when NDC wins power they will also feed them.



In my next episode, I will name and shame NPP appointees funding NDC communicators and anti Akufo Addo crusaders.



Arise Arise Arise NPP Footsoldiers.



Arise To Save The Party



To be continued……