Abronye’s wife joins NPP Ejisu parliamentary race

Portia Acheampong, the wife of the New Patriotic Party Regional Chairman for Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, has emerged as a contender for the party’s upcoming parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

A campaign poster bearing her details which were shared by a Facebook user Kwesi Botchwey Jnr has been reshared by Abronye DC who is said to be the husband of the private legal practitioner on his page.



“Mrs Portia Baffoe Abronye Acheampong is a Barrister and solicitor at the Supreme Court of Ghana. She’s a lawyer by profession who hails from Ejisu in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana.



“Her father is from Fumesua and Her mother is a prominent Market Queen at Ejisu. She hails from the royal family at Ejisu. Her husband is the NPP Bono Regional Chairman (Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye). We need more female representation in Parliament,” the post read.



The Ejisu parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of the sitting MP, John Kumah, who also doubled as a deputy minister for finance.



The NPP, to which the late MP belonged, has scheduled a primary for April 13, 2024, to select a candidate for the forthcoming by-election.

Nomination for the contest will open from Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024, during which aspirants may purchase and file nominations at the constituency party office.



"To successfully file the nomination, an aspiring parliamentary candidate shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHC35,000.00 in Bankers Draft in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra," the party said.



The statement noted, however, that women, youth (persons aged between 18 and 40 years), and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will enjoy a 50% rebate on the filing fees. They, thus, will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ17,500.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has yet to announce an official date for the by-election.





