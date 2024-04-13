Abronye’s wife secures only 6 votes in NPP Ejisu primaries

Flyer of Portia Acheampong, wife of Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC

Provisional results from the Ejisu Constituency parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been announced with Portia Acheampong, wife of the party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, securing just six (6) votes.

In the April 13, 2024 contest, Kwabena Boateng emerged as the victor with 393 votes, followed by Helena Mensah with 302 votes, and Maame Yaa Aboagye with 229 votes.



Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former president of the Ghana Football Association received 35 votes, Kinsman Karikari Mensah secured 2 votes, Dr. Evans Duah had 61 votes, Aaron Prince Duah received 2 votes, and Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey had no votes.



Two ballots were rejected.



The governing NPP conducted the parliamentary primary to select a candidate for the by-election. The by-election in the Ejisu Constituency was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for that constituency, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

All nine aspirants for the April 13, 2024, internal poll were cleared by the vetting committee on April 6. They had picked up forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency since the party opened nominations on April 2, 2024.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has set April 30, 2024, as the date for the by-election.



BB