0
Menu
News

Absentee MPs: Speaker to give ruling on Adwoa Safo tomorrow

Sarah Adwoa Safo 1212112.png Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has indicated that he will give his ruling on Sarah Adwoa Safo tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

During the last sitting of the second session of the eighth parliament, there was a heated argument between the minority and the majority over Sarah Adwoa Safo following her long absence from parliament.

As part of items billed for the day, parliament was supposed to decide on the fate of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, over her failure to make an appearance in parliament for more than 15 days.

While sitting was ongoing, the Speaker asked both leaders to decide what was next for the house to decide on. The majority leader then stood up to request that the house considers the report of the privileges committee on the breach of Article 97 (1) c.

However, the Speaker, during his opening remarks in parliament today, said he would give his ruling on the matter tomorrow.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries