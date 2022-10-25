Absentee MPs: Speaker to give ruling on Adwoa Safo tomorrow

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has indicated that he will give his ruling on Sarah Adwoa Safo tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

During the last sitting of the second session of the eighth parliament, there was a heated argument between the minority and the majority over Sarah Adwoa Safo following her long absence from parliament.



As part of items billed for the day, parliament was supposed to decide on the fate of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, over her failure to make an appearance in parliament for more than 15 days.

While sitting was ongoing, the Speaker asked both leaders to decide what was next for the house to decide on. The majority leader then stood up to request that the house considers the report of the privileges committee on the breach of Article 97 (1) c.



However, the Speaker, during his opening remarks in parliament today, said he would give his ruling on the matter tomorrow.