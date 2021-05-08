'Absolute disgrace'- Nana Aba reacts to Oko Vanderpuije's wooden footbridge

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije commissioning the wooden footbridge

General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has taken a swipe at the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije for commissioning a wooden footbridge for residents of Chorkor and Shiabu in the Greater Accra Region.

Alfred Oko Vanderpuije took over social media on Friday, April 7, 2021, after posting pictures of himself commissioning a wooden footbridge linking two communities in his constituency on Facebook.



He posted the pictures with the caption: “Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije brought delight to the people of Chorkor and Shiabu as he fixed the only bridge that links the two communities. He is really making the party popular in ABS.”



This triggered the fury of Nana Aba Anamoah who has described the conduct of the Member of Parliament as "an absolute disgrace" while reacting on Twitter.



"An absolute disgrace of a bridge constructed by Oko Vanderpuije. That’s a death trap!!! Look at the filth!!! How are we still entertaining this conspicuously and tastelessly indecent behaviour?" she tweeted.





